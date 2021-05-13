Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $64.02 Million Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 648,531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 27,752 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.64% of Dolby Laboratories worth $64,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 49,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 15,849 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 11,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

DLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total value of $1,361,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $2,988,118.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLB opened at $92.17 on Thursday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.13 and a 1 year high of $104.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.96.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $319.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.