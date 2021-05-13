Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $64.46 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 81.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 544,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,462,058 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $64,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM opened at $108.21 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $49.38 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $561.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.35 and a 200-day moving average of $113.92.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.