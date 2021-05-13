Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $65.61 Million Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,664 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.43% of Teledyne Technologies worth $65,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,116,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 458.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 67 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $418.00.

Shares of TDY opened at $412.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $425.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $389.79. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.19 and a 52 week high of $457.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $357.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,440.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 37,465 shares in the company, valued at $13,392,988.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $361.54 per share, with a total value of $3,615,400.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 13,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,563. 3.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

