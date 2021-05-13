Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 562,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 49,846 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $60,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after acquiring an additional 11,969 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 279.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In other news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $7,372,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,505 shares in the company, valued at $7,542,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $486,296.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,834.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $115.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.40. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $71.07 and a one year high of $121.04.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 30.14%.

EXPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.