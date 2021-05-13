Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,131 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.34% of Avery Dennison worth $52,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $214.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.77. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $98.84 and a one year high of $226.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. Argus raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.08.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

