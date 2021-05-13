Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 3,436,246 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 879.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,827,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,436,246 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $53,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,632 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 167,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,216,000 after buying an additional 39,607 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CLSA began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.60 to $20.10 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.98.

NYSE EDU opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.24. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

