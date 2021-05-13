Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 35,363 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 820,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,363 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 1.58% of CareDx worth $55,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDNA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CareDx by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 45,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter.

Get CareDx alerts:

CDNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

CDNA stock opened at $63.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.58. CareDx, Inc has a 12-month low of $26.61 and a 12-month high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 10,704 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $914,656.80. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 421,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,514,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,439 shares of company stock valued at $7,394,768. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.