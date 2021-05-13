Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,447,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,957 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.25% of Slack Technologies worth $58,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WORK. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the third quarter valued at $671,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lifted its position in Slack Technologies by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 121,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $960,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in Slack Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

WORK stock opened at $40.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $44.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.38 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.64.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Slack Technologies news, SVP Robert Frati sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $112,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 303,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,498,308.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $44,166.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 39,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,164.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 497,029 shares of company stock valued at $20,771,815. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.11.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

