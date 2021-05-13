Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 381,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 322,999 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Celanese worth $57,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 264.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $163.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.10. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $171.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,598.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.88.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

