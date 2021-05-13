Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,555 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.33% of Genuine Parts worth $55,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

NYSE:GPC opened at $127.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of -95.13 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $67.12 and a twelve month high of $135.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.40.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.29%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

