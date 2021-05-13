Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 753,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,031 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of SS&C Technologies worth $52,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $71.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.89. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.54 and a 12 month high of $75.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.