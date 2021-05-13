Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 12,302 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,302 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.33% of M&T Bank worth $65,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in M&T Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in M&T Bank by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTB opened at $158.12 on Thursday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $85.09 and a 12 month high of $166.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

