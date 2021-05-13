Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 124,989 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 444,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 124,989 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.24% of Seagen worth $61,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Seagen by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 765.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SGEN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America raised Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Seagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.92.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $4,277,906.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $1,838,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 83,308 shares of company stock worth $11,867,301 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $144.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.44 and a 200 day moving average of $164.92. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.39 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

