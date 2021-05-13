Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 37,941 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 988,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,941 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.24% of Yum China worth $58,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on YUMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum China currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.34.

Yum China stock opened at $60.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.30 and a 200-day moving average of $58.97. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $64.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

