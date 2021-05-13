Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 38,602 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,333,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,602 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.28% of Fortis worth $57,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Fortis by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,085,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,929 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Fortis by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,600,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,596,000 after acquiring an additional 417,181 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fortis in the fourth quarter worth $191,047,000. Guardian Capital LP grew its position in Fortis by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,488,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,591,000 after acquiring an additional 546,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Fortis by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,146,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,686,000 after acquiring an additional 317,782 shares in the last quarter. 47.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis stock opened at $45.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.09 and a 200-day moving average of $41.61. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. Fortis Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $45.87.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3962 per share. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.21%.

FTS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

