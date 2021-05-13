Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 39,057 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 904,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,057 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Principal Financial Group worth $54,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 11,771 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2,057.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PFG shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.91.

In other news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $199,796.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $63.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.74 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.14%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

