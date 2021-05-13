Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 40,265 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 958,611 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 40,265 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.39% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $55,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $68.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.02 and a 200 day moving average of $67.24. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $54.66 and a 12-month high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $934.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.95 million. Equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.32%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.38.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

