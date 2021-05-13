Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 430,105 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 719,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 430,105 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Omnicom Group worth $53,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 20,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $82.14 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $86.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.20%.

OMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.