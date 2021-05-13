Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 70,926 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,471,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,926 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.50% of UDR worth $64,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in UDR during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,001,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE UDR opened at $44.84 on Thursday. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $47.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.91, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. On average, research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.71%.

UDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.91.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

