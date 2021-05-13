Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 75,796 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,178,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75,796 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.28% of Ingersoll Rand worth $57,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

IR stock opened at $47.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.94. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.12. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of -127.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.