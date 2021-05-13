Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 785,111 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,617,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 785,111 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.81% of CubeSmart worth $61,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in CubeSmart by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its stake in CubeSmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 41,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in CubeSmart by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CubeSmart by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in CubeSmart by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $978,484.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,987,217.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $627,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,265 shares of company stock worth $2,268,265. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $40.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.01. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $43.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 80.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.