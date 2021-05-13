Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,266,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,551 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.42% of Campbell Soup worth $63,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 20,266.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 7,661.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 35.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $49.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.85. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $44.53 and a twelve month high of $54.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CPB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.58.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

