Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.09

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.09 and traded as high as $24.50. Summit Financial Group shares last traded at $23.40, with a volume of 19,187 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $303.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.09.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 22.38%. Research analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Summit Financial Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 248,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Summit Financial Group by 304.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Summit Financial Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in Summit Financial Group by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 42,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

