Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Shares Up 5.5%

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) shot up 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.79 and last traded at $9.78. 5,561 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,170,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

Several research firms have commented on INN. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 33.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 59,587 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,074,000 after purchasing an additional 558,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.