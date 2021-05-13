Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Given New $16.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $15.50 to $16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.57% from the stock’s previous close.

SMMCF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.25 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $15.75 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

Shares of SMMCF traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.14. 325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.85. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.16.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

