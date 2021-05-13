Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Stephens

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its price objective lifted by Stephens from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.39% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of SUM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.63. The stock had a trading volume of 36,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,445. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.99. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $33.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $193,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,979 shares in the company, valued at $386,379.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Summit Materials by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 643,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,924,000 after acquiring an additional 269,727 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Summit Materials by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 43,613 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,000.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

