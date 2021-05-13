Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) PT Raised to $15.00

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 37.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SMLP. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Summit Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

NYSE:SMLP traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.13. 16 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,251. The stock has a market cap of $147.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 3.29. Summit Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $33.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.92. Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 59.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Midstream Partners will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 72.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 141,678 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $3,899,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $4,191,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $1,749,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.