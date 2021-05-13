Sumokoin (SUMO) Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 13th. Sumokoin has a market capitalization of $3.68 million and approximately $165,497.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sumokoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Sumokoin has traded 54.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sumokoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.10 or 0.00811891 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003645 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sumokoin Profile

Sumokoin (SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 34,270,024 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,024 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sumokoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sumokoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.