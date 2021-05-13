Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SNDL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and set a $0.40 target price on shares of Sundial Growers in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Sundial Growers in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.80.

SNDL stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,011,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,675,781. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sundial Growers has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $3.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 7.01.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Sundial Growers had a negative net margin of 415.89% and a negative return on equity of 187.67%. The firm had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 million. Research analysts forecast that Sundial Growers will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Sundial Growers during the third quarter worth $72,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Sundial Growers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Sundial Growers during the third quarter worth $479,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

