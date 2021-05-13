Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SUN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sunoco from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Sunoco in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sunoco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Shares of SUN stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,338. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.87. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $36.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.78) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 212.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

