SuperCoin (SUPER) Market Capitalization Tops $183,850.73

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 38.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 13th. One SuperCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. SuperCoin has a total market cap of $183,850.73 and approximately $101.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SuperCoin has traded down 31.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperCoin Profile

SuperCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,188,482 coins. The official website for SuperCoin is supercoin.nl . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

