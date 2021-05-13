SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.76 Million

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 40.6% lower against the dollar. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $181,045.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SuperLauncher alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $326.94 or 0.00650640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00082503 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.81 or 0.00232459 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $606.93 or 0.01207841 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $536.44 or 0.01067549 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,403,336 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperLauncher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperLauncher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.