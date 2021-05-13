SureRemit (RMT) Price Hits $0.0142 on Top Exchanges

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 13th. One SureRemit coin can now be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SureRemit has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. SureRemit has a total market cap of $7.12 million and $116,360.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00080176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.29 or 0.00575744 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.24 or 0.00232201 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $530.84 or 0.01098234 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $572.88 or 0.01185201 BTC.

About SureRemit

SureRemit’s genesis date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

Buying and Selling SureRemit

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

