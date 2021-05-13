Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Sutro Biopharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten expects that the company will earn ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 27.60%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on STRO. Truist lifted their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

NASDAQ STRO traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,233. Sutro Biopharma has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.35. The company has a market cap of $922.26 million, a P/E ratio of -225.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.77 and a quick ratio of 9.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

