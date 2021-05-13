SVB Leerink Comments on Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

NASDAQ RCKT traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,280. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 2.05. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 7.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

