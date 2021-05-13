SVB Leerink Weighs in on Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) – Analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.71) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.86). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.60) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $37.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average of $31.48. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.50. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $40.01.

In related news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 2,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $107,309.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,141.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 10,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $409,639.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,639.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,207 shares of company stock worth $1,812,703 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth $72,004,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,898,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,575,000 after purchasing an additional 626,352 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $16,768,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 38.0% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,642,000 after purchasing an additional 338,080 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,313,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,754,000 after purchasing an additional 313,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

