Swap Price Hits $0.0793 on Top Exchanges (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Over the last seven days, Swap has traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0793 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swap has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $1,827.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00081008 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $283.72 or 0.00580039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.46 or 0.00227858 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004039 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $562.48 or 0.01149925 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.96 or 0.01154987 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 13,146,520 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

