Swapcoinz Market Capitalization Hits $7.42 Million (SPAZ)

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Swapcoinz coin can currently be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00001399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swapcoinz has a market cap of $7.42 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Swapcoinz has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swapcoinz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.87 or 0.00653197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00082194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.94 or 0.00233686 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004455 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $622.30 or 0.01243569 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.43 or 0.01057977 BTC.

Swapcoinz Coin Profile

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. The official website for Swapcoinz is swapcoinz.io . Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

Swapcoinz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swapcoinz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swapcoinz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swapcoinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swapcoinz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.