Swarm Trading Down 2.9% Over Last Week (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Swarm coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000283 BTC on exchanges. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $10.80 million and approximately $64,426.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Swarm has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00085750 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00019092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.52 or 0.01039003 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00067748 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.52 or 0.00111624 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00059874 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm is a coin. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Swarm

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

