Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWDBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Swedbank AB (publ) stock opened at $17.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.04. Swedbank AB has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 10.70%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.95%.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

