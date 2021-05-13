Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWCH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Switch alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SWCH opened at $18.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 140.24 and a beta of 0.72. Switch has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.10 million. Switch had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.90%. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,514,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,744,800.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $1,824,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 578,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,158.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Switch by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,437,000 after buying an additional 27,018 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Switch by 28.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 681,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,073,000 after buying an additional 149,626 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Switch by 85.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 10,587 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Switch by 747.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 7,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Switch by 36.5% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,359,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,631,000 after buying an additional 899,075 shares during the last quarter. 35.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.