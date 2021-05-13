Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 495,009 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 2,106,688 shares.The stock last traded at $17.96 and had previously closed at $18.23.

SWCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 138.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Switch’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Switch’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

In other Switch news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $1,824,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 578,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,158.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,514,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,744,800.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Switch by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,160 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in Switch by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,758,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,589 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Switch during the 1st quarter worth $19,951,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,581,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,751 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,460,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,282,000 after purchasing an additional 952,235 shares during the period. 35.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

