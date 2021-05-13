Synairgen (LON:SNG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Synairgen (LON:SNG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 990 ($12.93) target price on the stock.

Shares of Synairgen stock traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 100.10 ($1.31). 2,770,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,308,020. The company has a market capitalization of £200.11 million and a P/E ratio of -19.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 143.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 147.05. Synairgen has a 52 week low of GBX 32.71 ($0.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 260 ($3.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.20.

About Synairgen

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops inhaled interferon beta (IFN-Ã), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; IFN-Ã that is in Phase-II clinical trial for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease exacerbations caused by the common cold and flu; and LOXL2 inhibitor, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases.

