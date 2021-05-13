Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.06

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.06 and traded as high as $9.90. Synalloy shares last traded at $9.69, with a volume of 49,065 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $89.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter. Synalloy had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%.

In other Synalloy news, VP Sarah M. Cunningham sold 8,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $84,731.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,564.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 8.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synalloy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synalloy in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 24,215 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. 32.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL)

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubes under the ASTI trade name, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

