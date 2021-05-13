Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. Syneos Health posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $5.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYNH. Barclays started coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.64.

SYNH traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.25. 1,101,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,973. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.92. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $89.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

In other Syneos Health news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,310 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $559,141.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Maldonado sold 4,654,046 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total value of $345,190,591.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,707,529 shares of company stock worth $349,415,465. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,776,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,712,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 599.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 7,714 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 361,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,458,000 after buying an additional 115,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

