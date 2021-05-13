Syrah Resources (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Shares Down 7.8%

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) shares traded down 7.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.76. 54,025 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 56,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Syrah Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Syrah Resources alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78.

Syrah Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mozambique. The company operates through two segments, Balama and Battery Anode Material. Its principal project is the Balama graphite and vanadium project located in the Cabo Delgado province of northern Mozambique.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Syrah Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syrah Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.