Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summitry LLC grew its position in Sysco by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after acquiring an additional 30,745 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,029,000 after acquiring an additional 270,101 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 574,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,653,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $81.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.86. The company has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,167.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $44.17 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Sysco’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

