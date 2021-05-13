T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) is GVO Asset Management Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

GVO Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 14,930 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up about 5.5% of GVO Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. GVO Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $137.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,571,451. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.68. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.50 and a 52-week high of $140.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,021,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. Insiders have sold 206,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,392,494 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.35.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

