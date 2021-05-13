TaaS (TAAS) Price Tops $0.84 on Top Exchanges

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 13th. TaaS has a market cap of $6.81 million and approximately $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TaaS has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TaaS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.37 or 0.00086569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00019843 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.88 or 0.01037761 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00067179 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00110513 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00060143 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TaaS is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . The official website for TaaS is taas.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

TaaS Coin Trading

