Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.50 million-$82.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.62 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRHC. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.20.

TRHC opened at $42.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.05. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $344,080.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 853,360 shares in the company, valued at $36,703,013.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 24,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $1,163,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 865,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,954,826.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

